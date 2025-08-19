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PREF: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF
PREF exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.86 and at a high of 18.89.
Follow Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PREF News
- Bitcoin Treasury Capital approved to list first Bitcoin-backed preferred shares in Sweden, annual dividend 10%
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PREF stock price today?
Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock is priced at 18.86 today. It trades within 18.86 - 18.89, yesterday's close was 18.83, and trading volume reached 254. The live price chart of PREF shows these updates.
Does Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF is currently valued at 18.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track PREF movements.
How to buy PREF stock?
You can buy Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF shares at the current price of 18.86. Orders are usually placed near 18.86 or 19.16, while 254 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PREF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PREF stock?
Investing in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.64 - 19.28 and current price 18.86. Many compare 0.37% and -1.20% before placing orders at 18.86 or 19.16. Explore the PREF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the past year was 19.28. Within 18.64 - 19.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) over the year was 18.64. Comparing it with the current 18.86 and 18.64 - 19.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PREF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PREF stock split?
Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.83, and -1.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.83
- Open
- 18.86
- Bid
- 18.86
- Ask
- 19.16
- Low
- 18.86
- High
- 18.89
- Volume
- 254
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- -1.92%