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PRCS: Parnassus Core Select ETF
PRCS exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.82 and at a high of 29.96.
Follow Parnassus Core Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRCS stock price today?
Parnassus Core Select ETF stock is priced at 29.85 today. It trades within 29.82 - 29.96, yesterday's close was 29.65, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of PRCS shows these updates.
Does Parnassus Core Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Parnassus Core Select ETF is currently valued at 29.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.30% and USD. View the chart live to track PRCS movements.
How to buy PRCS stock?
You can buy Parnassus Core Select ETF shares at the current price of 29.85. Orders are usually placed near 29.85 or 30.15, while 14 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow PRCS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRCS stock?
Investing in Parnassus Core Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.23 - 29.96 and current price 29.85. Many compare 2.23% and 12.18% before placing orders at 29.85 or 30.15. Explore the PRCS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Parnassus Core Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Parnassus Core Select ETF in the past year was 29.96. Within 24.23 - 29.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Parnassus Core Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Parnassus Core Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Parnassus Core Select ETF (PRCS) over the year was 24.23. Comparing it with the current 29.85 and 24.23 - 29.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRCS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRCS stock split?
Parnassus Core Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.65, and 12.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.65
- Open
- 29.96
- Bid
- 29.85
- Ask
- 30.15
- Low
- 29.82
- High
- 29.96
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.18%
- Year Change
- 12.30%