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PRAY: NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund
PRAY exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.64 and at a high of 36.10.
Follow NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRAY stock price today?
NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund stock is priced at 35.80 today. It trades within 35.64 - 36.10, yesterday's close was 35.66, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PRAY shows these updates.
Does NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund stock pay dividends?
NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund is currently valued at 35.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.39% and USD. View the chart live to track PRAY movements.
How to buy PRAY stock?
You can buy NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund shares at the current price of 35.80. Orders are usually placed near 35.80 or 36.10, while 8 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow PRAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRAY stock?
Investing in NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.11 - 36.34 and current price 35.80. Many compare 1.27% and 6.17% before placing orders at 35.80 or 36.10. Explore the PRAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund in the past year was 36.34. Within 31.11 - 36.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund (PRAY) over the year was 31.11. Comparing it with the current 35.80 and 31.11 - 36.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRAY stock split?
NEOS ETF Trust FIS Christian Stock Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.66, and 6.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.66
- Open
- 35.64
- Bid
- 35.80
- Ask
- 36.10
- Low
- 35.64
- High
- 36.10
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.17%
- Year Change
- 6.39%