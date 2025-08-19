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PQDI: Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF
PQDI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.28 and at a high of 19.29.
Follow Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PQDI News
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PQDI stock price today?
Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock is priced at 19.28 today. It trades within 19.28 - 19.29, yesterday's close was 19.28, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PQDI shows these updates.
Does Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF is currently valued at 19.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.60% and USD. View the chart live to track PQDI movements.
How to buy PQDI stock?
You can buy Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF shares at the current price of 19.28. Orders are usually placed near 19.28 or 19.58, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PQDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PQDI stock?
Investing in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.07 - 19.87 and current price 19.28. Many compare 0.36% and -1.63% before placing orders at 19.28 or 19.58. Explore the PQDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF in the past year was 19.87. Within 19.07 - 19.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (PQDI) over the year was 19.07. Comparing it with the current 19.28 and 19.07 - 19.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PQDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PQDI stock split?
Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.28, and -2.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.28
- Open
- 19.28
- Bid
- 19.28
- Ask
- 19.58
- Low
- 19.28
- High
- 19.29
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.63%
- Year Change
- -2.60%