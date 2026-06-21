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PPTY: U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF
PPTY exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.06 and at a high of 34.11.
Follow U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPTY News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PPTY stock price today?
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 34.07 today. It trades within 34.06 - 34.11, yesterday's close was 33.98, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PPTY shows these updates.
Does U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 34.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.65% and USD. View the chart live to track PPTY movements.
How to buy PPTY stock?
You can buy U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 34.07. Orders are usually placed near 34.07 or 34.37, while 3 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow PPTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PPTY stock?
Investing in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.35 - 35.43 and current price 34.07. Many compare -1.50% and 7.24% before placing orders at 34.07 or 34.37. Explore the PPTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF in the past year was 35.43. Within 29.35 - 35.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) over the year was 29.35. Comparing it with the current 34.07 and 29.35 - 35.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PPTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PPTY stock split?
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.98, and 10.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.98
- Open
- 34.11
- Bid
- 34.07
- Ask
- 34.37
- Low
- 34.06
- High
- 34.11
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- -1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.24%
- Year Change
- 10.65%