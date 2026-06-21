QuotesSections
Currencies / PPTY
Back to US Stock Market

PPTY: U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

34.07 USD 0.09 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PPTY exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.06 and at a high of 34.11.

Follow U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPTY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PPTY stock price today?

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 34.07 today. It trades within 34.06 - 34.11, yesterday's close was 33.98, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PPTY shows these updates.

Does U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 34.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.65% and USD. View the chart live to track PPTY movements.

How to buy PPTY stock?

You can buy U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 34.07. Orders are usually placed near 34.07 or 34.37, while 3 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow PPTY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PPTY stock?

Investing in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.35 - 35.43 and current price 34.07. Many compare -1.50% and 7.24% before placing orders at 34.07 or 34.37. Explore the PPTY price chart live with daily changes.

What are U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF in the past year was 35.43. Within 29.35 - 35.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) over the year was 29.35. Comparing it with the current 34.07 and 29.35 - 35.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PPTY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PPTY stock split?

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.98, and 10.65% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.06 34.11
Year Range
29.35 35.43
Previous Close
33.98
Open
34.11
Bid
34.07
Ask
34.37
Low
34.06
High
34.11
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
-1.50%
6 Months Change
7.24%
Year Change
10.65%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev