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PPHC: Public Policy Holding Company Inc
PPHC exchange rate has changed by -4.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.63 and at a high of 11.24.
Follow Public Policy Holding Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PPHC stock price today?
Public Policy Holding Company Inc stock is priced at 10.74 today. It trades within 10.63 - 11.24, yesterday's close was 11.25, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of PPHC shows these updates.
Does Public Policy Holding Company Inc stock pay dividends?
Public Policy Holding Company Inc is currently valued at 10.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.89% and USD. View the chart live to track PPHC movements.
How to buy PPHC stock?
You can buy Public Policy Holding Company Inc shares at the current price of 10.74. Orders are usually placed near 10.74 or 11.04, while 143 and -3.42% show market activity. Follow PPHC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PPHC stock?
Investing in Public Policy Holding Company Inc involves considering the yearly range 7.01 - 15.15 and current price 10.74. Many compare -2.36% and -6.53% before placing orders at 10.74 or 11.04. Explore the PPHC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Public Policy Holding Company Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Public Policy Holding Company Inc in the past year was 15.15. Within 7.01 - 15.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Public Policy Holding Company Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Public Policy Holding Company Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Public Policy Holding Company Inc (PPHC) over the year was 7.01. Comparing it with the current 10.74 and 7.01 - 15.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PPHC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PPHC stock split?
Public Policy Holding Company Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.25, and -11.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.25
- Open
- 11.12
- Bid
- 10.74
- Ask
- 11.04
- Low
- 10.63
- High
- 11.24
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- -4.53%
- Month Change
- -2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.53%
- Year Change
- -11.89%