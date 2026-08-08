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POW: VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF
POW exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.01 and at a high of 27.50.
Follow VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is POW stock price today?
VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF stock is priced at 27.42 today. It trades within 27.01 - 27.50, yesterday's close was 26.93, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of POW shows these updates.
Does VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF stock pay dividends?
VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF is currently valued at 27.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 36.49% and USD. View the chart live to track POW movements.
How to buy POW stock?
You can buy VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF shares at the current price of 27.42. Orders are usually placed near 27.42 or 27.72, while 50 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow POW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into POW stock?
Investing in VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.85 - 35.55 and current price 27.42. Many compare 7.49% and 8.08% before placing orders at 27.42 or 27.72. Explore the POW price chart live with daily changes.
What are VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF in the past year was 35.55. Within 18.85 - 35.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF (POW) over the year was 18.85. Comparing it with the current 27.42 and 18.85 - 35.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch POW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did POW stock split?
VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.93, and 36.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.93
- Open
- 27.36
- Bid
- 27.42
- Ask
- 27.72
- Low
- 27.01
- High
- 27.50
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 7.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.08%
- Year Change
- 36.49%