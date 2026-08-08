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POM: POMDOCTOR Ltd
POM exchange rate has changed by 7.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.79 and at a high of 0.87.
Follow POMDOCTOR Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is POM stock price today?
POMDOCTOR Ltd stock is priced at 0.87 today. It trades within 0.79 - 0.87, yesterday's close was 0.81, and trading volume reached 81. The live price chart of POM shows these updates.
Does POMDOCTOR Ltd stock pay dividends?
POMDOCTOR Ltd is currently valued at 0.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -80.67% and USD. View the chart live to track POM movements.
How to buy POM stock?
You can buy POMDOCTOR Ltd shares at the current price of 0.87. Orders are usually placed near 0.87 or 1.17, while 81 and 10.13% show market activity. Follow POM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into POM stock?
Investing in POMDOCTOR Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.06 - 6.43 and current price 0.87. Many compare 42.62% and 278.26% before placing orders at 0.87 or 1.17. Explore the POM price chart live with daily changes.
What are POMDOCTOR Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of POMDOCTOR Ltd in the past year was 6.43. Within 0.06 - 6.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track POMDOCTOR Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are POMDOCTOR Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of POMDOCTOR Ltd (POM) over the year was 0.06. Comparing it with the current 0.87 and 0.06 - 6.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch POM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did POM stock split?
POMDOCTOR Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.81, and -80.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.81
- Open
- 0.79
- Bid
- 0.87
- Ask
- 1.17
- Low
- 0.79
- High
- 0.87
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- 7.41%
- Month Change
- 42.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 278.26%
- Year Change
- -80.67%