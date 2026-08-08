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PN: PN
PN exchange rate has changed by -61.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.56 and at a high of 3.60.
Follow PN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PN stock price today?
PN stock is priced at 3.21 today. It trades within 2.56 - 3.60, yesterday's close was 8.29, and trading volume reached 4133. The live price chart of PN shows these updates.
Does PN stock pay dividends?
PN is currently valued at 3.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 646.51% and USD. View the chart live to track PN movements.
How to buy PN stock?
You can buy PN shares at the current price of 3.21. Orders are usually placed near 3.21 or 3.51, while 4133 and 7.00% show market activity. Follow PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PN stock?
Investing in PN involves considering the yearly range 0.15 - 24.00 and current price 3.21. Many compare -79.14% and 535.01% before placing orders at 3.21 or 3.51. Explore the PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are PN stock highest prices?
The highest price of PN in the past year was 24.00. Within 0.15 - 24.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track PN performance using the live chart.
What are PN stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PN (PN) over the year was 0.15. Comparing it with the current 3.21 and 0.15 - 24.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PN stock split?
PN has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.29, and 646.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.29
- Open
- 3.00
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 2.56
- High
- 3.60
- Volume
- 4.133 K
- Daily Change
- -61.28%
- Month Change
- -79.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 535.01%
- Year Change
- 646.51%