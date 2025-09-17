QuotesSections
PMTR
PMTR

10.1900 USD 0.0100 (0.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PMTR exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.1900 and at a high of 10.2400.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
10.1900 10.2400
Year Range
10.0800 11.0000
Previous Close
10.1800
Open
10.2400
Bid
10.1900
Ask
10.1930
Low
10.1900
High
10.2400
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
-0.29%
6 Months Change
-7.36%
Year Change
-7.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev