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PMO: Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock
PMO exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.32 and at a high of 10.49.
Follow Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PMO stock price today?
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock stock is priced at 10.39 today. It trades within 10.32 - 10.49, yesterday's close was 10.29, and trading volume reached 150. The live price chart of PMO shows these updates.
Does Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock stock pay dividends?
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock is currently valued at 10.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.70% and USD. View the chart live to track PMO movements.
How to buy PMO stock?
You can buy Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock shares at the current price of 10.39. Orders are usually placed near 10.39 or 10.69, while 150 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow PMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMO stock?
Investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 9.80 - 10.87 and current price 10.39. Many compare 1.66% and -3.62% before placing orders at 10.39 or 10.69. Explore the PMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock in the past year was 10.87. Within 9.80 - 10.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock (PMO) over the year was 9.80. Comparing it with the current 10.39 and 9.80 - 10.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMO stock split?
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.29, and 5.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.29
- Open
- 10.36
- Bid
- 10.39
- Ask
- 10.69
- Low
- 10.32
- High
- 10.49
- Volume
- 150
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 1.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.62%
- Year Change
- 5.70%