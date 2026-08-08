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PMM: Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
PMM exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.31 and at a high of 6.39.
Follow Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PMM stock price today?
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock is priced at 6.37 today. It trades within 6.31 - 6.39, yesterday's close was 6.31, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of PMM shows these updates.
Does Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock pay dividends?
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is currently valued at 6.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.45% and USD. View the chart live to track PMM movements.
How to buy PMM stock?
You can buy Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust shares at the current price of 6.37. Orders are usually placed near 6.37 or 6.67, while 67 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow PMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMM stock?
Investing in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 5.80 - 6.59 and current price 6.37. Many compare 0.95% and -0.78% before placing orders at 6.37 or 6.67. Explore the PMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the past year was 6.59. Within 5.80 - 6.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) over the year was 5.80. Comparing it with the current 6.37 and 5.80 - 6.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMM stock split?
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.31, and 9.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.31
- Open
- 6.34
- Bid
- 6.37
- Ask
- 6.67
- Low
- 6.31
- High
- 6.39
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.78%
- Year Change
- 9.45%