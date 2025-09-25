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PML: Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest
PML exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.36 and at a high of 7.43.
Follow Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PML News
- PML CEF: Munis Bonds At A Discount Make A Lot Of Sense Right Now (NYSE:PML)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For The Best Municipal Bond Exposure
- PML - After We Correct For Return Of Capital A Middling Performance (NYSE:PML)
- Municipal Bonds Should Continue To Rise In Q4
- PML: Offering Multi-State Muni Exposure At A Reasonable Price (NYSE:PML)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PML stock price today?
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 7.41 today. It trades within 7.36 - 7.43, yesterday's close was 7.34, and trading volume reached 380. The live price chart of PML shows these updates.
Does Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 7.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.77% and USD. View the chart live to track PML movements.
How to buy PML stock?
You can buy Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 7.41. Orders are usually placed near 7.41 or 7.71, while 380 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow PML updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PML stock?
Investing in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 7.18 - 8.01 and current price 7.41. Many compare 1.37% and -5.12% before placing orders at 7.41 or 7.71. Explore the PML price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 8.01. Within 7.18 - 8.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest (PML) over the year was 7.18. Comparing it with the current 7.41 and 7.18 - 8.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PML moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PML stock split?
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.34, and 2.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.34
- Open
- 7.38
- Bid
- 7.41
- Ask
- 7.71
- Low
- 7.36
- High
- 7.43
- Volume
- 380
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.12%
- Year Change
- 2.77%