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PMBS: PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund
PMBS exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.59 and at a high of 48.70.
Follow PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PMBS stock price today?
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 48.69 today. It trades within 48.59 - 48.70, yesterday's close was 48.56, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of PMBS shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 48.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.26% and USD. View the chart live to track PMBS movements.
How to buy PMBS stock?
You can buy PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 48.69. Orders are usually placed near 48.69 or 48.99, while 146 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PMBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMBS stock?
Investing in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 47.99 - 50.76 and current price 48.69. Many compare 0.66% and -3.98% before placing orders at 48.69 or 48.99. Explore the PMBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 50.76. Within 47.99 - 50.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) over the year was 47.99. Comparing it with the current 48.69 and 47.99 - 50.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMBS stock split?
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.56, and -3.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.56
- Open
- 48.66
- Bid
- 48.69
- Ask
- 48.99
- Low
- 48.59
- High
- 48.70
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.98%
- Year Change
- -3.26%