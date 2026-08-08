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PLU: Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF
PLU exchange rate has changed by 10.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.98 and at a high of 11.01.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLU stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF stock is priced at 10.77 today. It trades within 9.98 - 11.01, yesterday's close was 9.73, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of PLU shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF is currently valued at 10.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -44.43% and USD. View the chart live to track PLU movements.
How to buy PLU stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF shares at the current price of 10.77. Orders are usually placed near 10.77 or 11.07, while 103 and 5.07% show market activity. Follow PLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLU stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.04 - 70.86 and current price 10.77. Many compare 44.37% and -50.07% before placing orders at 10.77 or 11.07. Explore the PLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF in the past year was 70.86. Within 7.04 - 70.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF (PLU) over the year was 7.04. Comparing it with the current 10.77 and 7.04 - 70.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLU stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long PL ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.73, and -44.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.73
- Open
- 10.25
- Bid
- 10.77
- Ask
- 11.07
- Low
- 9.98
- High
- 11.01
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- 10.69%
- Month Change
- 44.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -50.07%
- Year Change
- -44.43%