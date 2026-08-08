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PLTW: Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF
PLTW exchange rate has changed by 11.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.60 and at a high of 24.63.
Follow Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLTW stock price today?
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 24.62 today. It trades within 22.60 - 24.63, yesterday's close was 22.02, and trading volume reached 264. The live price chart of PLTW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 24.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PLTW movements.
How to buy PLTW stock?
You can buy Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 24.62. Orders are usually placed near 24.62 or 24.92, while 264 and 7.46% show market activity. Follow PLTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLTW stock?
Investing in Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.03 - 30.00 and current price 24.62. Many compare 42.81% and -4.07% before placing orders at 24.62 or 24.92. Explore the PLTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 30.00. Within 15.03 - 30.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) over the year was 15.03. Comparing it with the current 24.62 and 15.03 - 30.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLTW stock split?
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.02, and 1.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.02
- Open
- 22.91
- Bid
- 24.62
- Ask
- 24.92
- Low
- 22.60
- High
- 24.63
- Volume
- 264
- Daily Change
- 11.81%
- Month Change
- 42.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.07%
- Year Change
- 1.31%