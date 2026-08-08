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PLTA: ProShares Ultra PLTR
PLTA exchange rate has changed by 21.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.22 and at a high of 18.99.
Follow ProShares Ultra PLTR dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLTA stock price today?
ProShares Ultra PLTR stock is priced at 18.99 today. It trades within 17.22 - 18.99, yesterday's close was 15.67, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of PLTA shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra PLTR stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra PLTR is currently valued at 18.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.32% and USD. View the chart live to track PLTA movements.
How to buy PLTA stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra PLTR shares at the current price of 18.99. Orders are usually placed near 18.99 or 19.29, while 91 and 10.28% show market activity. Follow PLTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLTA stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra PLTR involves considering the yearly range 8.13 - 41.93 and current price 18.99. Many compare 75.67% and 15.44% before placing orders at 18.99 or 19.29. Explore the PLTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra PLTR stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra PLTR in the past year was 41.93. Within 8.13 - 41.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra PLTR performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra PLTR stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra PLTR (PLTA) over the year was 8.13. Comparing it with the current 18.99 and 8.13 - 41.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLTA stock split?
ProShares Ultra PLTR has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.67, and -31.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.67
- Open
- 17.22
- Bid
- 18.99
- Ask
- 19.29
- Low
- 17.22
- High
- 18.99
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- 21.19%
- Month Change
- 75.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.44%
- Year Change
- -31.32%