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PLGI: PL Growth and Income ETF
PLGI exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.41 and at a high of 25.60.
Follow PL Growth and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLGI stock price today?
PL Growth and Income ETF stock is priced at 25.41 today. It trades within 25.41 - 25.60, yesterday's close was 25.48, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PLGI shows these updates.
Does PL Growth and Income ETF stock pay dividends?
PL Growth and Income ETF is currently valued at 25.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track PLGI movements.
How to buy PLGI stock?
You can buy PL Growth and Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.41. Orders are usually placed near 25.41 or 25.71, while 3 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow PLGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLGI stock?
Investing in PL Growth and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.80 - 25.69 and current price 25.41. Many compare 0.91% and 0.73% before placing orders at 25.41 or 25.71. Explore the PLGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are PL Growth and Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PL Growth and Income ETF in the past year was 25.69. Within 23.80 - 25.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track PL Growth and Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PL Growth and Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PL Growth and Income ETF (PLGI) over the year was 23.80. Comparing it with the current 25.41 and 23.80 - 25.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLGI stock split?
PL Growth and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.48, and 0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.48
- Open
- 25.60
- Bid
- 25.41
- Ask
- 25.71
- Low
- 25.41
- High
- 25.60
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.73%
- Year Change
- 0.40%