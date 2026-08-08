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PLBL: Polibeli Group Ltd
PLBL exchange rate has changed by -3.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.67 and at a high of 6.10.
Follow Polibeli Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLBL stock price today?
Polibeli Group Ltd stock is priced at 5.70 today. It trades within 5.67 - 6.10, yesterday's close was 5.92, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of PLBL shows these updates.
Does Polibeli Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
Polibeli Group Ltd is currently valued at 5.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -43.28% and USD. View the chart live to track PLBL movements.
How to buy PLBL stock?
You can buy Polibeli Group Ltd shares at the current price of 5.70. Orders are usually placed near 5.70 or 6.00, while 134 and -4.04% show market activity. Follow PLBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLBL stock?
Investing in Polibeli Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 5.10 - 11.75 and current price 5.70. Many compare 2.52% and -26.17% before placing orders at 5.70 or 6.00. Explore the PLBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Polibeli Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Polibeli Group Ltd in the past year was 11.75. Within 5.10 - 11.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Polibeli Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Polibeli Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Polibeli Group Ltd (PLBL) over the year was 5.10. Comparing it with the current 5.70 and 5.10 - 11.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLBL stock split?
Polibeli Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.92, and -43.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.92
- Open
- 5.94
- Bid
- 5.70
- Ask
- 6.00
- Low
- 5.67
- High
- 6.10
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- -3.72%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.17%
- Year Change
- -43.28%