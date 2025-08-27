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PKW: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PKW exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 148.66 and at a high of 149.46.
Follow Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKW News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- PKW: Mixed Feelings About Invesco's Long-Running Buyback ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- From Stock Repurchases To AI Capex: The New Playbook For Corporate Cash
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- PKW: Low Valuation And A Distinct Sector Mix (NASDAQ:PKW)
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- PFM: A Dividend-Focused Fund That Is Light On Dividends And Growth (NASDAQ:PFM)
- PKW: Don't Miss The Growth From This Value-Oriented Fund (NASDAQ:PKW)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Chevron Stock Rises Friday As Oil Market Reacts To Venezuela Uncertainty - Chevron (NYSE:CVX)
- Chevron (CVX) Stock Rises As Venezuela Investment Talks Heat Up: What's At Stake - Chevron (NYSE:CVX)
- Time To Consider Value?
- A Stock Buyback Strategy Can Provide Balance
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Buffett's Investing Lessons: What They Mean for ETF Investors
- SYLD: Should You Buy The Dip After A Disappointing Year? (BATS:SYLD)
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PKW stock price today?
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock is priced at 149.40 today. It trades within 148.66 - 149.46, yesterday's close was 148.87, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of PKW shows these updates.
Does Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF is currently valued at 149.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.87% and USD. View the chart live to track PKW movements.
How to buy PKW stock?
You can buy Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF shares at the current price of 149.40. Orders are usually placed near 149.40 or 149.70, while 24 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow PKW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PKW stock?
Investing in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF involves considering the yearly range 125.47 - 150.75 and current price 149.40. Many compare 0.97% and 9.72% before placing orders at 149.40 or 149.70. Explore the PKW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the past year was 150.75. Within 125.47 - 150.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 148.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) over the year was 125.47. Comparing it with the current 149.40 and 125.47 - 150.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PKW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PKW stock split?
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 148.87, and 14.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 148.87
- Open
- 149.37
- Bid
- 149.40
- Ask
- 149.70
- Low
- 148.66
- High
- 149.46
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.72%
- Year Change
- 14.87%