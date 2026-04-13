QuotesSections
Currencies / PJUN
Back to US Stock Market

PJUN: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June

44.08 USD 0.09 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.04 and at a high of 44.13.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PJUN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PJUN stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 44.08 today. It trades within 44.04 - 44.13, yesterday's close was 43.99, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of PJUN shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 44.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.22% and USD. View the chart live to track PJUN movements.

How to buy PJUN stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 44.08. Orders are usually placed near 44.08 or 44.38, while 22 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow PJUN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PJUN stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 39.74 - 47.56 and current price 44.08. Many compare 1.64% and 4.31% before placing orders at 44.08 or 44.38. Explore the PJUN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 47.56. Within 39.74 - 47.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June (PJUN) over the year was 39.74. Comparing it with the current 44.08 and 39.74 - 47.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PJUN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PJUN stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.99, and 9.22% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.04 44.13
Year Range
39.74 47.56
Previous Close
43.99
Open
44.05
Bid
44.08
Ask
44.38
Low
44.04
High
44.13
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
1.64%
6 Months Change
4.31%
Year Change
9.22%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev