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PJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January

50.40 USD 0.13 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.33 and at a high of 50.45.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PJAN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PJAN stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 50.40 today. It trades within 50.33 - 50.45, yesterday's close was 50.27, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of PJAN shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 50.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.05% and USD. View the chart live to track PJAN movements.

How to buy PJAN stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 50.40. Orders are usually placed near 50.40 or 50.70, while 33 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow PJAN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PJAN stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 44.80 - 50.49 and current price 50.40. Many compare 0.84% and 7.05% before placing orders at 50.40 or 50.70. Explore the PJAN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 50.49. Within 44.80 - 50.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN) over the year was 44.80. Comparing it with the current 50.40 and 44.80 - 50.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PJAN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PJAN stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.27, and 12.05% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.33 50.45
Year Range
44.80 50.49
Previous Close
50.27
Open
50.33
Bid
50.40
Ask
50.70
Low
50.33
High
50.45
Volume
33
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
0.84%
6 Months Change
7.05%
Year Change
12.05%
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