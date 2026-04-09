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PILL: Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares

20.81 USD 0.11 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PILL exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.39 and at a high of 21.34.

Follow Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PILL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PILL stock price today?

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 20.81 today. It trades within 20.39 - 21.34, yesterday's close was 20.70, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of PILL shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 20.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 163.75% and USD. View the chart live to track PILL movements.

How to buy PILL stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 20.81. Orders are usually placed near 20.81 or 21.11, while 74 and -0.62% show market activity. Follow PILL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PILL stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.06 - 21.34 and current price 20.81. Many compare 9.30% and 70.43% before placing orders at 20.81 or 21.11. Explore the PILL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 21.34. Within 7.06 - 21.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (PILL) over the year was 7.06. Comparing it with the current 20.81 and 7.06 - 21.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PILL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PILL stock split?

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.70, and 163.75% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.39 21.34
Year Range
7.06 21.34
Previous Close
20.70
Open
20.94
Bid
20.81
Ask
21.11
Low
20.39
High
21.34
Volume
74
Daily Change
0.53%
Month Change
9.30%
6 Months Change
70.43%
Year Change
163.75%
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