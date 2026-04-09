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PILL: Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares
PILL exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.39 and at a high of 21.34.
Follow Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PILL News
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Medical Technology Stocks: Innovation Endures As Valuations Reset
- Defensive Stocks: A Potential Antidote To Inflation Shocks
- AI And The Future Of Healthcare
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Can Forgotten Biotech Break Out?
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PILL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 20.81 today. It trades within 20.39 - 21.34, yesterday's close was 20.70, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of PILL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 20.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 163.75% and USD. View the chart live to track PILL movements.
How to buy PILL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 20.81. Orders are usually placed near 20.81 or 21.11, while 74 and -0.62% show market activity. Follow PILL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PILL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.06 - 21.34 and current price 20.81. Many compare 9.30% and 70.43% before placing orders at 20.81 or 21.11. Explore the PILL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 21.34. Within 7.06 - 21.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (PILL) over the year was 7.06. Comparing it with the current 20.81 and 7.06 - 21.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PILL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PILL stock split?
Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.70, and 163.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.70
- Open
- 20.94
- Bid
- 20.81
- Ask
- 21.11
- Low
- 20.39
- High
- 21.34
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 9.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 70.43%
- Year Change
- 163.75%