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PIEQ: Principal International Equity ETF
PIEQ exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.49 and at a high of 36.74.
Follow Principal International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PIEQ stock price today?
Principal International Equity ETF stock is priced at 36.67 today. It trades within 36.49 - 36.74, yesterday's close was 36.64, and trading volume reached 136. The live price chart of PIEQ shows these updates.
Does Principal International Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal International Equity ETF is currently valued at 36.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.88% and USD. View the chart live to track PIEQ movements.
How to buy PIEQ stock?
You can buy Principal International Equity ETF shares at the current price of 36.67. Orders are usually placed near 36.67 or 36.97, while 136 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow PIEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PIEQ stock?
Investing in Principal International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.66 - 36.80 and current price 36.67. Many compare 1.80% and 3.53% before placing orders at 36.67 or 36.97. Explore the PIEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal International Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal International Equity ETF in the past year was 36.80. Within 32.66 - 36.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal International Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal International Equity ETF (PIEQ) over the year was 32.66. Comparing it with the current 36.67 and 32.66 - 36.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PIEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PIEQ stock split?
Principal International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.64, and 3.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.64
- Open
- 36.60
- Bid
- 36.67
- Ask
- 36.97
- Low
- 36.49
- High
- 36.74
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.53%
- Year Change
- 3.88%