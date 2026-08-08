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PICS: PicS N.V. - Class A
PICS exchange rate has changed by -7.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.00 and at a high of 13.36.
Follow PicS N.V. - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PICS stock price today?
PicS N.V. - Class A stock is priced at 12.06 today. It trades within 12.00 - 13.36, yesterday's close was 13.08, and trading volume reached 863. The live price chart of PICS shows these updates.
Does PicS N.V. - Class A stock pay dividends?
PicS N.V. - Class A is currently valued at 12.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.15% and USD. View the chart live to track PICS movements.
How to buy PICS stock?
You can buy PicS N.V. - Class A shares at the current price of 12.06. Orders are usually placed near 12.06 or 12.36, while 863 and -9.73% show market activity. Follow PICS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PICS stock?
Investing in PicS N.V. - Class A involves considering the yearly range 8.32 - 19.95 and current price 12.06. Many compare -9.12% and -26.91% before placing orders at 12.06 or 12.36. Explore the PICS price chart live with daily changes.
What are PicS N.V. - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of PicS N.V. - Class A in the past year was 19.95. Within 8.32 - 19.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track PicS N.V. - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are PicS N.V. - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PicS N.V. - Class A (PICS) over the year was 8.32. Comparing it with the current 12.06 and 8.32 - 19.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PICS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PICS stock split?
PicS N.V. - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.08, and -38.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.08
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 12.06
- Ask
- 12.36
- Low
- 12.00
- High
- 13.36
- Volume
- 863
- Daily Change
- -7.80%
- Month Change
- -9.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.91%
- Year Change
- -38.15%