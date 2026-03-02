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PICB: Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF
PICB exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.27 and at a high of 23.31.
Follow Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PICB News
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - August 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: July 2026 Performance Review
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Diversified Portfolios Show Resilience Amid Escalating Iran War
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Gulf's Gray-Zone Conflict Is Becoming A Market Stress Test
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - July 2, 2026
- U.S. Stocks Still Lead Global Markets Since Iran Conflict Erupted
- Global Bonds Stumble As Surging U.S. Dollar Piles On The Pain
- The Strait Reopens: A Turning Point Or A Temporary Truce?
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - June 2, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: May 2026 Performance Review
- Geopolitics, Inflation, And A Bond Market Surprise In Favor Of Junk
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - May 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: April 2026 Performance Review
- Prolonged Stress Test Lurks For Global Markets As War Continues
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - April 2, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: March 2026 Performance Review
- Markets Are Decoupling Again, Based On Return Correlations
- Trump’s Strike Freeze Lifts Markets, But The Calm Looks Fragile
- Commodities Lead Major Asset Classes By Wide Margin This Year
- Major Asset Classes: February 2026 Performance Review
- Iran Risk Threatens The Everything Rally
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PICB stock price today?
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.31 today. It trades within 23.27 - 23.31, yesterday's close was 23.15, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of PICB shows these updates.
Does Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.55% and USD. View the chart live to track PICB movements.
How to buy PICB stock?
You can buy Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.31. Orders are usually placed near 23.31 or 23.61, while 51 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow PICB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PICB stock?
Investing in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.73 - 24.56 and current price 23.31. Many compare 0.78% and -2.79% before placing orders at 23.31 or 23.61. Explore the PICB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 24.56. Within 22.73 - 24.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) over the year was 22.73. Comparing it with the current 23.31 and 22.73 - 24.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PICB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PICB stock split?
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.15, and -0.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.15
- Open
- 23.28
- Bid
- 23.31
- Ask
- 23.61
- Low
- 23.27
- High
- 23.31
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.79%
- Year Change
- -0.55%