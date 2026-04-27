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PHYL: PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

34.82 USD 0.10 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PHYL exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.77 and at a high of 34.82.

Follow PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PHYL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PHYL stock price today?

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 34.82 today. It trades within 34.77 - 34.82, yesterday's close was 34.72, and trading volume reached 197. The live price chart of PHYL shows these updates.

Does PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 34.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track PHYL movements.

How to buy PHYL stock?

You can buy PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 34.82. Orders are usually placed near 34.82 or 35.12, while 197 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PHYL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PHYL stock?

Investing in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.45 - 35.83 and current price 34.82. Many compare 0.69% and -1.28% before placing orders at 34.82 or 35.12. Explore the PHYL price chart live with daily changes.

What are PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 35.83. Within 34.45 - 35.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) over the year was 34.45. Comparing it with the current 34.82 and 34.45 - 35.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHYL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PHYL stock split?

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.72, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.77 34.82
Year Range
34.45 35.83
Previous Close
34.72
Open
34.80
Bid
34.82
Ask
35.12
Low
34.77
High
34.82
Volume
197
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
0.69%
6 Months Change
-1.28%
Year Change
-1.47%
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