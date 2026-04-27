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PHYL: PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF
PHYL exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.77 and at a high of 34.82.
Follow PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHYL News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Markets In Context: Noise Vs. Fundamentals
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PHYL stock price today?
PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 34.82 today. It trades within 34.77 - 34.82, yesterday's close was 34.72, and trading volume reached 197. The live price chart of PHYL shows these updates.
Does PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 34.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track PHYL movements.
How to buy PHYL stock?
You can buy PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 34.82. Orders are usually placed near 34.82 or 35.12, while 197 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PHYL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PHYL stock?
Investing in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.45 - 35.83 and current price 34.82. Many compare 0.69% and -1.28% before placing orders at 34.82 or 35.12. Explore the PHYL price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 35.83. Within 34.45 - 35.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) over the year was 34.45. Comparing it with the current 34.82 and 34.45 - 35.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHYL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PHYL stock split?
PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.72, and -1.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.72
- Open
- 34.80
- Bid
- 34.82
- Ask
- 35.12
- Low
- 34.77
- High
- 34.82
- Volume
- 197
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.28%
- Year Change
- -1.47%