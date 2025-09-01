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PHK: Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund
PHK exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.67 and at a high of 4.72.
Follow Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHK News
- PHK CEF: Weakening Outlook For Bonds To Weigh On Performance (NYSE:PHK)
- PIMCO CEF Premiums Plummet Due To Private Credit Paranoia
- PHK CEF: NAV Trending Slightly Higher But Still Not A Buy (NYSE:PHK)
- PHK: Flat Earnings Can Threaten Dividend Coverage (NYSE:PHK)
- OPP: This 13%+ Yielding CEF May Not Be As Good As It Appears
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- PHK: High Premiums, Low Spreads (NYSE:PHK)
- PIMCO Update August 2025 | Valuations Remain Compelling
- PHK: Flawed Performance But Potential Catalyst Ahead (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:PHK)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PHK stock price today?
Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund stock is priced at 4.71 today. It trades within 4.67 - 4.72, yesterday's close was 4.68, and trading volume reached 573. The live price chart of PHK shows these updates.
Does Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund is currently valued at 4.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.04% and USD. View the chart live to track PHK movements.
How to buy PHK stock?
You can buy Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund shares at the current price of 4.71. Orders are usually placed near 4.71 or 5.01, while 573 and 0.64% show market activity. Follow PHK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PHK stock?
Investing in Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 4.41 - 5.04 and current price 4.71. Many compare 0.86% and -3.68% before placing orders at 4.71 or 5.01. Explore the PHK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund in the past year was 5.04. Within 4.41 - 5.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) over the year was 4.41. Comparing it with the current 4.71 and 4.41 - 5.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PHK stock split?
Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.68, and -5.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.68
- Open
- 4.68
- Bid
- 4.71
- Ask
- 5.01
- Low
- 4.67
- High
- 4.72
- Volume
- 573
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.68%
- Year Change
- -5.04%