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PHDG: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF
PHDG exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.88 and at a high of 42.05.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHDG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PHDG stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock is priced at 41.90 today. It trades within 41.88 - 42.05, yesterday's close was 41.67, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PHDG shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF is currently valued at 41.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.29% and USD. View the chart live to track PHDG movements.
How to buy PHDG stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF shares at the current price of 41.90. Orders are usually placed near 41.90 or 42.20, while 13 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow PHDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PHDG stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.00 - 42.87 and current price 41.90. Many compare 0.84% and 9.74% before placing orders at 41.90 or 42.20. Explore the PHDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the past year was 42.87. Within 36.00 - 42.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) over the year was 36.00. Comparing it with the current 41.90 and 36.00 - 42.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PHDG stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.67, and 16.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.67
- Open
- 41.94
- Bid
- 41.90
- Ask
- 42.20
- Low
- 41.88
- High
- 42.05
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.74%
- Year Change
- 16.29%