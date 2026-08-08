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PGRI: Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF
PGRI exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.97 and at a high of 26.97.
Follow Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is PGRI stock price today?
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF stock is priced at 26.97 today. It trades within 26.97 - 26.97, yesterday's close was 27.01, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PGRI shows these updates.
Does Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF is currently valued at 26.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD. View the chart live to track PGRI movements.
How to buy PGRI stock?
You can buy Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF shares at the current price of 26.97. Orders are usually placed near 26.97 or 27.27, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PGRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PGRI stock?
Investing in Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.72 - 27.33 and current price 26.97. Many compare 2.24% and 2.51% before placing orders at 26.97 or 27.27. Explore the PGRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF in the past year was 27.33. Within 23.72 - 27.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF (PGRI) over the year was 23.72. Comparing it with the current 26.97 and 23.72 - 27.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PGRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PGRI stock split?
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Putnam International Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.01, and 7.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.01
- Open
- 26.97
- Bid
- 26.97
- Ask
- 27.27
- Low
- 26.97
- High
- 26.97
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.51%
- Year Change
- 7.32%