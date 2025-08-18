- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PGP: Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
PGP exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.63 and at a high of 8.72.
Follow Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGP News
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- Undercovered Stocks: Blue Owl, IBM, Quantum Computing, Fiserv And More
- PGP: Falling To A Discount Makes This An Attractive PIMCO Offering (NYSE:PGP)
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
- PDO: 11.6% Yield Designed For Retirement Income Investors (NYSE:PDO)
- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- PGP: Heavy Use Of Leverage Will Amplify Losses In A Downward Market (NYSE:PGP)
- PDO: This Nearly 11% Yielder Is Not Just For Income Investors
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- CGO: An 8%+ Yield, 9% Discount, And Global Equity And Fixed Income Exposure (NASDAQ:CGO)
- Plains All Americans: The High-Yield Crude Option (NASDAQ:PAA)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- Look Behind The Scenes And ZTR Offers Much Better Appreciation Potential Than GUT
- PGP: Attractive Discount To NAV Valuation (NYSE:PGP)
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- Powell has used Jackson Hole to battle inflation and buoy jobs; he’s now caught between both
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PGP stock price today?
Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 8.65 today. It trades within 8.63 - 8.72, yesterday's close was 8.64, and trading volume reached 145. The live price chart of PGP shows these updates.
Does Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 8.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.37% and USD. View the chart live to track PGP movements.
How to buy PGP stock?
You can buy Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 8.65. Orders are usually placed near 8.65 or 8.95, while 145 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow PGP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PGP stock?
Investing in Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 8.04 - 9.41 and current price 8.65. Many compare 0.12% and -7.59% before placing orders at 8.65 or 8.95. Explore the PGP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 9.41. Within 8.04 - 9.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (PGP) over the year was 8.04. Comparing it with the current 8.65 and 8.04 - 9.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PGP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PGP stock split?
Pimco Global StocksPlus & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.64, and 2.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.64
- Open
- 8.68
- Bid
- 8.65
- Ask
- 8.95
- Low
- 8.63
- High
- 8.72
- Volume
- 145
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.59%
- Year Change
- 2.37%