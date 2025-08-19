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PGF: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
PGF exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.54 and at a high of 13.59.
Follow Invesco Financial Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGF News
- PGF Vs. TLT: Market Anomaly In Credit Spreads—Historical Divergence Pair Trading Strategy
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- NPFI: Low-Volatility Preferred ETF
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- PFFV: VRP May Be A Better Choice
- VRP: Preferred ETF With Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Return (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- PFXF: Preferred Stock ETF Without Banks (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PGF stock price today?
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock is priced at 13.56 today. It trades within 13.54 - 13.59, yesterday's close was 13.54, and trading volume reached 289. The live price chart of PGF shows these updates.
Does Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF is currently valued at 13.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.77% and USD. View the chart live to track PGF movements.
How to buy PGF stock?
You can buy Invesco Financial Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 13.56. Orders are usually placed near 13.56 or 13.86, while 289 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow PGF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PGF stock?
Investing in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.51 - 14.99 and current price 13.56. Many compare -0.37% and -5.17% before placing orders at 13.56 or 13.86. Explore the PGF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the past year was 14.99. Within 13.51 - 14.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Financial Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) over the year was 13.51. Comparing it with the current 13.56 and 13.51 - 14.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PGF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PGF stock split?
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.54, and -5.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.54
- Open
- 13.58
- Bid
- 13.56
- Ask
- 13.86
- Low
- 13.54
- High
- 13.59
- Volume
- 289
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.17%
- Year Change
- -5.77%