PGAC: PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp
PGAC exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.34 and at a high of 10.41.
Follow PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PGAC stock price today?
PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp stock is priced at 10.41 today. It trades within 10.34 - 10.41, yesterday's close was 10.35, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of PGAC shows these updates.
Does PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp stock pay dividends?
PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp is currently valued at 10.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.76% and USD. View the chart live to track PGAC movements.
How to buy PGAC stock?
You can buy PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp shares at the current price of 10.41. Orders are usually placed near 10.41 or 10.71, while 28 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow PGAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PGAC stock?
Investing in PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp involves considering the yearly range 10.23 - 10.41 and current price 10.41. Many compare 0.39% and 1.76% before placing orders at 10.41 or 10.71. Explore the PGAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp in the past year was 10.41. Within 10.23 - 10.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp performance using the live chart.
What are PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp (PGAC) over the year was 10.23. Comparing it with the current 10.41 and 10.23 - 10.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PGAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PGAC stock split?
PANTAGES CAPITAL ACQUSITION Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.35, and 1.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.35
- Open
- 10.35
- Bid
- 10.41
- Ask
- 10.71
- Low
- 10.34
- High
- 10.41
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.76%
- Year Change
- 1.76%
