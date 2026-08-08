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PFOE: Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF
PFOE exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.26 and at a high of 23.39.
Follow Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFOE stock price today?
Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 23.32 today. It trades within 23.26 - 23.39, yesterday's close was 23.05, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of PFOE shows these updates.
Does Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 23.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.61% and USD. View the chart live to track PFOE movements.
How to buy PFOE stock?
You can buy Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 23.32. Orders are usually placed near 23.32 or 23.62, while 19 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow PFOE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFOE stock?
Investing in Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.49 - 26.34 and current price 23.32. Many compare 1.61% and -3.00% before placing orders at 23.32 or 23.62. Explore the PFOE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF in the past year was 26.34. Within 21.49 - 26.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF (PFOE) over the year was 21.49. Comparing it with the current 23.32 and 21.49 - 26.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFOE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFOE stock split?
Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.05, and -7.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.05
- Open
- 23.39
- Bid
- 23.32
- Ask
- 23.62
- Low
- 23.26
- High
- 23.39
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.00%
- Year Change
- -7.61%