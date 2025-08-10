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PFN: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PFN exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.11 and at a high of 7.15.
Follow PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFN News
- PDO: Dynamic (But Steady) Income In An Uncertain World (NYSE:PDO)
- PIMCO CEFs: What's Behind The Premium Deflation?
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- PIMCO CEF Premiums Plummet Due To Private Credit Paranoia
- PFN: Attractive Valuation Supported By Uptick In NAV (NYSE:PFN)
- PAXS CEF: High-Yield Bond Fund, Trading At A Discount To NAV (NYSE:PAXS)
- A Pair Trade Opportunity By Pimco Income Strategy Funds (NYSE:PFL)
- PFL CEF: Efficient Strategy Leads To Outperformance Against Peers (Rating Upgrade)
- Model Portfolio For Income, December 2025
- PFN: Has Done Well This Year, Double-Digit Yield (NYSE:PFN)
- PFN: Solid Choice For Investors Seeking Capital Preservation (Rating Upgrade) (PFN)
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- PIMCO Update August 2025 | Valuations Remain Compelling
- JGH: A Good Way To Get Bond Exposure, If You Want It (NYSE:JGH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFN stock price today?
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock is priced at 7.13 today. It trades within 7.11 - 7.15, yesterday's close was 7.10, and trading volume reached 300. The live price chart of PFN shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is currently valued at 7.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.81% and USD. View the chart live to track PFN movements.
How to buy PFN stock?
You can buy PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares at the current price of 7.13. Orders are usually placed near 7.13 or 7.43, while 300 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow PFN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFN stock?
Investing in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II involves considering the yearly range 6.53 - 7.66 and current price 7.13. Many compare 0.42% and -1.11% before placing orders at 7.13 or 7.43. Explore the PFN price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the past year was 7.66. Within 6.53 - 7.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) over the year was 6.53. Comparing it with the current 7.13 and 6.53 - 7.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFN stock split?
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.10, and -5.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.10
- Open
- 7.12
- Bid
- 7.13
- Ask
- 7.43
- Low
- 7.11
- High
- 7.15
- Volume
- 300
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.11%
- Year Change
- -5.81%