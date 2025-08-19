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PFLD: AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF
PFLD exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.53 and at a high of 19.56.
Follow AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFLD News
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- PFLD's Portfolio Breakdown: Exposure To Varied Interest Rate Scenarios (NYSEARCA:PFLD)
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFLD stock price today?
AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock is priced at 19.54 today. It trades within 19.53 - 19.56, yesterday's close was 19.51, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of PFLD shows these updates.
Does AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF is currently valued at 19.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD. View the chart live to track PFLD movements.
How to buy PFLD stock?
You can buy AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF shares at the current price of 19.54. Orders are usually placed near 19.54 or 19.84, while 50 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PFLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFLD stock?
Investing in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.29 - 19.90 and current price 19.54. Many compare 0.15% and -0.76% before placing orders at 19.54 or 19.84. Explore the PFLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the past year was 19.90. Within 19.29 - 19.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) over the year was 19.29. Comparing it with the current 19.54 and 19.29 - 19.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFLD stock split?
AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.51, and -0.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.51
- Open
- 19.54
- Bid
- 19.54
- Ask
- 19.84
- Low
- 19.53
- High
- 19.56
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.76%
- Year Change
- -0.36%