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PFI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF
PFI exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.10 and at a high of 62.22.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFI News
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- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
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- Markets Weekly Outlook: Credit Crunch Fears To Conclude Temperamental Month; NFP Incoming
- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- Did The Market Bottom Or Just Bounce?
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- This Week In Markets: Fed Pressure, Tariff Talk, And Geopolitical Risks
- Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors
- 2025 Market Review: What Worked, What Didn't And What's Ahead
- Why Tech's Comeback And A 'Hawkish' Fed Could Change Everything
- 2026 Economic And Market Outlook
- Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Signs Of AI Fatigue
- Healthy Bull Or Bloated Bubble? A Stock Picker’s Take
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFI stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF stock is priced at 62.10 today. It trades within 62.10 - 62.22, yesterday's close was 62.92, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PFI shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF is currently valued at 62.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.13% and USD. View the chart live to track PFI movements.
How to buy PFI stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 62.10. Orders are usually placed near 62.10 or 62.40, while 4 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow PFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFI stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.67 - 64.45 and current price 62.10. Many compare -1.08% and 13.57% before placing orders at 62.10 or 62.40. Explore the PFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF in the past year was 64.45. Within 51.67 - 64.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) over the year was 51.67. Comparing it with the current 62.10 and 51.67 - 64.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFI stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.92, and 10.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.92
- Open
- 62.20
- Bid
- 62.10
- Ask
- 62.40
- Low
- 62.10
- High
- 62.22
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -1.30%
- Month Change
- -1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.57%
- Year Change
- 10.13%