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PFFV: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF
PFFV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.97 and at a high of 22.11.
Follow Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFFV News
- PFFV: Still Retaining Appeal As A Cautious Allocation (NYSEARCA:PFFV)
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- PFFV ETF: Not Always A Safe Harbour (NYSEARCA:PFFV)
- PFFV: VRP May Be A Better Choice
- VRP: Preferred ETF With Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Return (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFFV stock price today?
Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock is priced at 22.02 today. It trades within 21.97 - 22.11, yesterday's close was 21.96, and trading volume reached 291. The live price chart of PFFV shows these updates.
Does Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF is currently valued at 22.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.93% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFV movements.
How to buy PFFV stock?
You can buy Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 22.02. Orders are usually placed near 22.02 or 22.32, while 291 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow PFFV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFFV stock?
Investing in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.70 - 23.38 and current price 22.02. Many compare 0.18% and -1.39% before placing orders at 22.02 or 22.32. Explore the PFFV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the past year was 23.38. Within 21.70 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) over the year was 21.70. Comparing it with the current 22.02 and 21.70 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFFV stock split?
Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.96, and -3.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.96
- Open
- 21.99
- Bid
- 22.02
- Ask
- 22.32
- Low
- 21.97
- High
- 22.11
- Volume
- 291
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.39%
- Year Change
- -3.93%