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PFFV: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

22.02 USD 0.06 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFFV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.97 and at a high of 22.11.

Follow Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PFFV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFFV stock price today?

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock is priced at 22.02 today. It trades within 21.97 - 22.11, yesterday's close was 21.96, and trading volume reached 291. The live price chart of PFFV shows these updates.

Does Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF is currently valued at 22.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.93% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFV movements.

How to buy PFFV stock?

You can buy Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 22.02. Orders are usually placed near 22.02 or 22.32, while 291 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow PFFV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFFV stock?

Investing in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.70 - 23.38 and current price 22.02. Many compare 0.18% and -1.39% before placing orders at 22.02 or 22.32. Explore the PFFV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the past year was 23.38. Within 21.70 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) over the year was 21.70. Comparing it with the current 22.02 and 21.70 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFFV stock split?

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.96, and -3.93% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.97 22.11
Year Range
21.70 23.38
Previous Close
21.96
Open
21.99
Bid
22.02
Ask
22.32
Low
21.97
High
22.11
Volume
291
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
0.18%
6 Months Change
-1.39%
Year Change
-3.93%
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