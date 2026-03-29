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PFFR: ETFIS Series Trust I ETF
PFFR exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.50 and at a high of 17.78.
Follow ETFIS Series Trust I ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFFR News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- 3 Preferred-Stock Income Traps Retirees Cannot Afford to Ignore
- Sleep Better In A Shaky Market: Two 8% Yielders
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- PFFR: An 8% Yield With Incremental Interest Rate Optionality (NYSEARCA:PFFR)
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- What We're Watching This REIT Earnings Season
- A Narrow Strait To Peace
- Payrolls Pacify Stagflation Scare
- Conflict Without Closure
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFFR stock price today?
ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock is priced at 17.56 today. It trades within 17.50 - 17.78, yesterday's close was 17.53, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of PFFR shows these updates.
Does ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock pay dividends?
ETFIS Series Trust I ETF is currently valued at 17.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.68% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFR movements.
How to buy PFFR stock?
You can buy ETFIS Series Trust I ETF shares at the current price of 17.56. Orders are usually placed near 17.56 or 17.86, while 55 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow PFFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFFR stock?
Investing in ETFIS Series Trust I ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.05 - 18.32 and current price 17.56. Many compare 0.11% and -1.90% before placing orders at 17.56 or 17.86. Explore the PFFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETFIS Series Trust I ETF in the past year was 18.32. Within 17.05 - 18.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETFIS Series Trust I ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) over the year was 17.05. Comparing it with the current 17.56 and 17.05 - 18.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFFR stock split?
ETFIS Series Trust I ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.53, and -3.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.53
- Open
- 17.64
- Bid
- 17.56
- Ask
- 17.86
- Low
- 17.50
- High
- 17.78
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.90%
- Year Change
- -3.68%