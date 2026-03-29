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PFFR: ETFIS Series Trust I ETF

17.56 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFFR exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.50 and at a high of 17.78.

Follow ETFIS Series Trust I ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PFFR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFFR stock price today?

ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock is priced at 17.56 today. It trades within 17.50 - 17.78, yesterday's close was 17.53, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of PFFR shows these updates.

Does ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock pay dividends?

ETFIS Series Trust I ETF is currently valued at 17.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.68% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFR movements.

How to buy PFFR stock?

You can buy ETFIS Series Trust I ETF shares at the current price of 17.56. Orders are usually placed near 17.56 or 17.86, while 55 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow PFFR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFFR stock?

Investing in ETFIS Series Trust I ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.05 - 18.32 and current price 17.56. Many compare 0.11% and -1.90% before placing orders at 17.56 or 17.86. Explore the PFFR price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETFIS Series Trust I ETF in the past year was 18.32. Within 17.05 - 18.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETFIS Series Trust I ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETFIS Series Trust I ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) over the year was 17.05. Comparing it with the current 17.56 and 17.05 - 18.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFFR stock split?

ETFIS Series Trust I ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.53, and -3.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.50 17.78
Year Range
17.05 18.32
Previous Close
17.53
Open
17.64
Bid
17.56
Ask
17.86
Low
17.50
High
17.78
Volume
55
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.11%
6 Months Change
-1.90%
Year Change
-3.68%
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