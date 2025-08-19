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PFFD: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
PFFD exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.50 and at a high of 18.60.
Follow Global X U.S. Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFFD News
- PFXF: Growing STRC Exposure Changes The Risk Profile
- The "Goldilocks Yield" For Passive Income In Retirement
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- PFFD Under The Microscope: Allocation And Portfolio Structure
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- PFFD ETF's Portfolio Breakdown
- Income Outlook: Market Volatility Sparks Dislocations And Income Opportunities
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFFD stock price today?
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock is priced at 18.60 today. It trades within 18.50 - 18.60, yesterday's close was 18.50, and trading volume reached 638. The live price chart of PFFD shows these updates.
Does Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF is currently valued at 18.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.97% and USD. View the chart live to track PFFD movements.
How to buy PFFD stock?
You can buy Global X U.S. Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 18.60. Orders are usually placed near 18.60 or 18.90, while 638 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow PFFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFFD stock?
Investing in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.21 - 19.89 and current price 18.60. Many compare 0.92% and -2.72% before placing orders at 18.60 or 18.90. Explore the PFFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the past year was 19.89. Within 18.21 - 19.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X U.S. Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) over the year was 18.21. Comparing it with the current 18.60 and 18.21 - 19.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFFD stock split?
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.50, and -2.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.50
- Open
- 18.54
- Bid
- 18.60
- Ask
- 18.90
- Low
- 18.50
- High
- 18.60
- Volume
- 638
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.72%
- Year Change
- -2.97%