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PFEB: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February
PFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.79 and at a high of 43.87.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFEB stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 43.85 today. It trades within 43.79 - 43.87, yesterday's close was 43.72, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of PFEB shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 43.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.93% and USD. View the chart live to track PFEB movements.
How to buy PFEB stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 43.85. Orders are usually placed near 43.85 or 44.15, while 14 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow PFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFEB stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 38.75 - 43.87 and current price 43.85. Many compare 0.90% and 7.19% before placing orders at 43.85 or 44.15. Explore the PFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 43.87. Within 38.75 - 43.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (PFEB) over the year was 38.75. Comparing it with the current 43.85 and 38.75 - 43.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFEB stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.72, and 12.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.72
- Open
- 43.79
- Bid
- 43.85
- Ask
- 44.15
- Low
- 43.79
- High
- 43.87
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.19%
- Year Change
- 12.93%