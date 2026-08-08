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PFDE: Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF
PFDE exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.56 and at a high of 28.77.
Follow Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFDE stock price today?
Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.73 today. It trades within 28.56 - 28.77, yesterday's close was 28.60, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of PFDE shows these updates.
Does Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.23% and USD. View the chart live to track PFDE movements.
How to buy PFDE stock?
You can buy Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.73. Orders are usually placed near 28.73 or 29.03, while 23 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow PFDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFDE stock?
Investing in Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.77 - 29.07 and current price 28.73. Many compare 2.68% and 16.27% before placing orders at 28.73 or 29.03. Explore the PFDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF in the past year was 29.07. Within 22.77 - 29.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF (PFDE) over the year was 22.77. Comparing it with the current 28.73 and 22.77 - 29.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFDE stock split?
Pathfinder Disciplined US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.60, and 14.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.60
- Open
- 28.56
- Bid
- 28.73
- Ask
- 29.03
- Low
- 28.56
- High
- 28.77
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.27%
- Year Change
- 14.23%