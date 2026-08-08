- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PFAI: Pinnacle Food Group Ltd
PFAI exchange rate has changed by 10.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.35 and at a high of 2.68.
Follow Pinnacle Food Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFAI stock price today?
Pinnacle Food Group Ltd stock is priced at 2.60 today. It trades within 2.35 - 2.68, yesterday's close was 2.36, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PFAI shows these updates.
Does Pinnacle Food Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
Pinnacle Food Group Ltd is currently valued at 2.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.55% and USD. View the chart live to track PFAI movements.
How to buy PFAI stock?
You can buy Pinnacle Food Group Ltd shares at the current price of 2.60. Orders are usually placed near 2.60 or 2.90, while 13 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow PFAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFAI stock?
Investing in Pinnacle Food Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 2.02 - 4.92 and current price 2.60. Many compare -6.81% and 18.18% before placing orders at 2.60 or 2.90. Explore the PFAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pinnacle Food Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pinnacle Food Group Ltd in the past year was 4.92. Within 2.02 - 4.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pinnacle Food Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Pinnacle Food Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (PFAI) over the year was 2.02. Comparing it with the current 2.60 and 2.02 - 4.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFAI stock split?
Pinnacle Food Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.36, and 12.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.36
- Open
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.35
- High
- 2.68
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 10.17%
- Month Change
- -6.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.18%
- Year Change
- 12.55%