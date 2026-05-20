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PEZ: Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
PEZ exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.79 and at a high of 104.79.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEZ News
- Amazon Delivers For Consumer Discretionary
- Consumer Sentiment Hits 5-Month High, Improving Over Prelim Estimates
- Consumer Confidence Moderated Slightly In July
- Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.3% In June, Less Than Expected
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Highest Level Since February On Easing Gas Prices
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Conflicting Consumer Sentiment Data
- Why Investors Shouldn't Count Out Consumer Stocks
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Consumer Confidence Inched Down In June
- Consumer Sentiment Rises On Cheaper Gas But Inflation Worries Persist
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- CIO Weekly: Can The U.S. Consumer's Resilience Last?
- Consumer Sentiment Improves In June But Remains Bleak
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation At 4.2% In May
- Chart Of The Day: Why Is Main Street So Glum?
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Consumer Sentiment Sinks To Record Low As Cost Of Living Concerns Intensify
- Consumer Delinquencies Remain At Comfortable Levels
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEZ stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock is priced at 104.79 today. It trades within 104.79 - 104.79, yesterday's close was 103.87, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PEZ shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF is currently valued at 104.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.54% and USD. View the chart live to track PEZ movements.
How to buy PEZ stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 104.79. Orders are usually placed near 104.79 or 105.09, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEZ stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.32 - 110.43 and current price 104.79. Many compare 1.50% and 1.10% before placing orders at 104.79 or 105.09. Explore the PEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the past year was 110.43. Within 91.32 - 110.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) over the year was 91.32. Comparing it with the current 104.79 and 91.32 - 110.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEZ stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.87, and 4.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 103.87
- Open
- 104.79
- Bid
- 104.79
- Ask
- 105.09
- Low
- 104.79
- High
- 104.79
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.10%
- Year Change
- 4.54%