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PEXL: Pacer US Export Leaders ETF
PEXL exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.90 and at a high of 72.99.
Follow Pacer US Export Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEXL News
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- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEXL stock price today?
Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock is priced at 72.95 today. It trades within 72.90 - 72.99, yesterday's close was 72.46, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PEXL shows these updates.
Does Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer US Export Leaders ETF is currently valued at 72.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.27% and USD. View the chart live to track PEXL movements.
How to buy PEXL stock?
You can buy Pacer US Export Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 72.95. Orders are usually placed near 72.95 or 73.25, while 6 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow PEXL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEXL stock?
Investing in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.63 - 75.84 and current price 72.95. Many compare 2.78% and 16.93% before placing orders at 72.95 or 73.25. Explore the PEXL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the past year was 75.84. Within 54.63 - 75.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer US Export Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) over the year was 54.63. Comparing it with the current 72.95 and 54.63 - 75.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEXL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEXL stock split?
Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.46, and 33.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.46
- Open
- 72.93
- Bid
- 72.95
- Ask
- 73.25
- Low
- 72.90
- High
- 72.99
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.93%
- Year Change
- 33.27%