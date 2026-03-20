QuotesSections
Currencies / PEX
Back to US Stock Market

PEX: ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF

24.09 USD 0.32 (1.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PEX exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.05 and at a high of 24.10.

Follow ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PEX stock price today?

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock is priced at 24.09 today. It trades within 24.05 - 24.10, yesterday's close was 23.77, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PEX shows these updates.

Does ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF is currently valued at 24.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.97% and USD. View the chart live to track PEX movements.

How to buy PEX stock?

You can buy ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF shares at the current price of 24.09. Orders are usually placed near 24.09 or 24.39, while 7 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow PEX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PEX stock?

Investing in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.56 - 28.02 and current price 24.09. Many compare 3.88% and 5.57% before placing orders at 24.09 or 24.39. Explore the PEX price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the past year was 28.02. Within 20.56 - 28.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) over the year was 20.56. Comparing it with the current 24.09 and 20.56 - 28.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PEX stock split?

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.77, and -12.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.05 24.10
Year Range
20.56 28.02
Previous Close
23.77
Open
24.05
Bid
24.09
Ask
24.39
Low
24.05
High
24.10
Volume
7
Daily Change
1.35%
Month Change
3.88%
6 Months Change
5.57%
Year Change
-12.97%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev