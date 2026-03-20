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PEX: ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PEX exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.05 and at a high of 24.10.
Follow ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEX News
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Solving For 2026: Mid-Year Scorecard
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Private Equity Dealmakers Face Reckoning In Washington
- Pace Of Private Equity Exits Slows In H1 2026
- Private Equity Industrial Sector Investment Pacing For New High In 2026
- Liquidity Still Matters As Private Market Access Expands
- Investment Discipline Amid The AI Infrastructure Boom
- Companies Are Staying Private Longer: Why It Matters
- The Need To Diversify Diversifiers
- Private Markets Outlook H1 2026: Balancing Opportunity And Complexity
- NAV Loans: Flexibility For Private Equity When Holding Periods Extend
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- What Would The Merton Model Say About AI Capital Spending?
- Private Equity Investment Surge Sends U.S. Data Center Deals To 5-Year High
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Global Private Equity Exit Volume Declines In Q1 2026
- All Gas, No Brakes
- The Rise Of Private Markets: Access, Liquidity, And Diversification
- Private Equity Secondaries: From Niche To Necessary
- Commercial Real Estate: Early-Cycle Advantage As Investors Reevaluate Private Credit
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEX stock price today?
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock is priced at 24.09 today. It trades within 24.05 - 24.10, yesterday's close was 23.77, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PEX shows these updates.
Does ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF is currently valued at 24.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.97% and USD. View the chart live to track PEX movements.
How to buy PEX stock?
You can buy ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF shares at the current price of 24.09. Orders are usually placed near 24.09 or 24.39, while 7 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow PEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEX stock?
Investing in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.56 - 28.02 and current price 24.09. Many compare 3.88% and 5.57% before placing orders at 24.09 or 24.39. Explore the PEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the past year was 28.02. Within 20.56 - 28.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) over the year was 20.56. Comparing it with the current 24.09 and 20.56 - 28.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEX stock split?
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.77, and -12.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.77
- Open
- 24.05
- Bid
- 24.09
- Ask
- 24.39
- Low
- 24.05
- High
- 24.10
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 3.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.57%
- Year Change
- -12.97%