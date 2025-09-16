QuotesSections
Currencies / PELI
Back to US Stock Market

PELI

10.0300 USD 0.0100 (0.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PELI exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0300 and at a high of 10.0400.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
10.0300 10.0400
Year Range
8.9800 10.0500
Previous Close
10.0400
Open
10.0300
Bid
10.0300
Ask
10.0330
Low
10.0300
High
10.0400
Volume
42
Daily Change
-0.10%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
0.80%
Year Change
0.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%