PELI
10.0300 USD 0.0100 (0.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PELI exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0300 and at a high of 10.0400.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
10.0300 10.0400
Year Range
8.9800 10.0500
- Previous Close
- 10.0400
- Open
- 10.0300
- Bid
- 10.0300
- Ask
- 10.0330
- Low
- 10.0300
- High
- 10.0400
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.80%
- Year Change
- 0.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%