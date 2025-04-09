Currencies / PEBO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PEBO: Peoples Bancorp Inc
29.77 USD 0.33 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PEBO exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.61 and at a high of 30.03.
Follow Peoples Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEBO News
- Peoples Bancorp reports second quarter 2025 financial results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
- Peoples Bancorp: A Yield Above 5% And A Solid Quarter Maintain My Buy Rating (PEBO)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Peoples Bancorp stock despite EPS miss
- Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Q2 2025 Presentation Call Transcript
- Peoples Bancorp Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PEBO)
- Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Peoples Bancorp Q2 2025 misses EPS, beats revenue
- Peoples Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Loan growth strong despite leasing headwinds
- Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Peoples Bancorp Q2 earnings miss estimates on higher credit provisions
- Peoples Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share
- Peoples Bancorp earnings missed by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 2ND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON JULY 22, 2025
- WesBanco: Acquisition Completed And Slightly Undervalued (NASDAQ:WSBC)
Daily Range
29.61 30.03
Year Range
26.21 37.07
- Previous Close
- 30.10
- Open
- 30.03
- Bid
- 29.77
- Ask
- 30.07
- Low
- 29.61
- High
- 30.03
- Volume
- 271
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- -2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.27%
- Year Change
- 0.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%