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PDT: John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
PDT exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.61 and at a high of 12.74.
Follow John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDT News
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- PDT: This Fund Is Not As Good For Income Seekers As It Appears (NYSE:PDT)
- My Income Portfolio - Looking For Dividends
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- PDT: Hard To Recommend For Income Investors (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:PDT)
- My Income Portfolio - The Land Of Toys
- John Hancock financial opportunities fund director buys $10,001 in BTO
- My Income Portfolio's Year-End Review
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Utility Exposure With Monthly Distributions
- HTD: Tax-Advantaged Monthly Income From Dividends (NYSE:HTD)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (November 2025)
- PDT: High Fees And Volatility But Large Discount To NAV
- My Income Portfolio - NAV Never Lies
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys (And 1 Sell) In The Month Of September 2025
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDT stock price today?
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock is priced at 12.69 today. It trades within 12.61 - 12.74, yesterday's close was 12.63, and trading volume reached 346. The live price chart of PDT shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is currently valued at 12.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.87% and USD. View the chart live to track PDT movements.
How to buy PDT stock?
You can buy John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 12.69. Orders are usually placed near 12.69 or 12.99, while 346 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow PDT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDT stock?
Investing in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 12.52 - 13.65 and current price 12.69. Many compare -1.70% and -6.42% before placing orders at 12.69 or 12.99. Explore the PDT price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the past year was 13.65. Within 12.52 - 13.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) over the year was 12.52. Comparing it with the current 12.69 and 12.52 - 13.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDT stock split?
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.63, and -4.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.63
- Open
- 12.62
- Bid
- 12.69
- Ask
- 12.99
- Low
- 12.61
- High
- 12.74
- Volume
- 346
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- -1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.42%
- Year Change
- -4.87%