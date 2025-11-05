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PDP: Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PDP exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.88 and at a high of 139.54.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDP News
- FMTM: Top-Performing Momentum ETF Might Come With Steep Valuation Risk (NASDAQ:FMTM)
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- JMOM: Diversification May Be A Drag For This Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDP stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock is priced at 138.50 today. It trades within 136.88 - 139.54, yesterday's close was 137.41, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of PDP shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF is currently valued at 138.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.53% and USD. View the chart live to track PDP movements.
How to buy PDP stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 138.50. Orders are usually placed near 138.50 or 138.80, while 51 and -0.75% show market activity. Follow PDP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDP stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.53 - 153.23 and current price 138.50. Many compare 4.77% and 8.64% before placing orders at 138.50 or 138.80. Explore the PDP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the past year was 153.23. Within 106.53 - 153.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 137.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (PDP) over the year was 106.53. Comparing it with the current 138.50 and 106.53 - 153.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDP stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 137.41, and 25.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 137.41
- Open
- 139.54
- Bid
- 138.50
- Ask
- 138.80
- Low
- 136.88
- High
- 139.54
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.64%
- Year Change
- 25.53%